No scoring allowed; Sycamore pushes past Chicago St. Patrick 14-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Sycamore on Saturday as it blanked Chicago St. Patrick 14-0 on November 13 in Illinois football.

Sycamore's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Chicago St. Patrick at halftime.

Sycamore's leg-up showed as it carried a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the first and fourth quarters.

Recently on October 30 , Chicago St Patrick squared up on Sterling in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

