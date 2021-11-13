No scoring allowed; Sycamore pushes past Chicago St. Patrick 14-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Sycamore on Saturday as it blanked Chicago St. Patrick 14-0 on November 13 in Illinois football.
Sycamore's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Chicago St. Patrick at halftime.
Sycamore's leg-up showed as it carried a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the first and fourth quarters.
