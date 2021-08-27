 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No scoring allowed; Richmond-Burton pushes past Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 69-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dominating defense was the calling card of Richmond-Burton on Friday as it blanked Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 69-0 during this Illinois football game.

Defense dominated scoreless second and final quarters, helping Richmond-Burton finish off Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville.

The first quarter gave Richmond-Burton a 69-0 lead over Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Catholic coach Braucht discusses win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News