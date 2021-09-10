No scoring allowed; Effingham pushes past Charleston 42-0

Effingham unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Charleston in a 42-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Flaming Hearts stomped on in front of the Trojans 21-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Effingham fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at Charleston's expense.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Recently on August 27 , Effingham squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a football game . For more, click here.
