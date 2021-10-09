No scoring allowed; Chicago Richards Career pushes past Chicago DuSable 44-0

Chicago Richards Career unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago DuSable in a 44-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Recently on September 30 , Chicago Richards Career squared up on Chicago Dyett in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.