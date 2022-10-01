No scoring allowed: Chicago Lincoln Park pushes past Chicago Little Village Lawndale 45-0

Chicago Lincoln Park sent Chicago Little Village Lawndale home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 45-0 decision in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Payton College Prep and Chicago Little Village Lawndale took on Chicago North Lawndale on September 17 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.