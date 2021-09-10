No scoring allowed; Bloomington pushes past Peoria Manual 14-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Bloomington followed in overpowering Peoria Manual 14-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.
Recently on August 27 , Bloomington squared up on Normal in a football game . Click here for a recap
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.
The Purple Raiders darted in front of the Rams 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.