No scoring allowed; Bloomington pushes past Peoria Manual 14-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Bloomington followed in overpowering Peoria Manual 14-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Purple Raiders darted in front of the Rams 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

