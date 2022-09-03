No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Coal City in victory over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 30-6

Coal City awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 30-6 win over Kankakee Bishop McNamara on September 2 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Kankakee Bishop McNamara, as it began with a 6-3 edge over Coal City through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Coal City broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-6 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Coalers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 fourth quarter, too.

