No quarter given: Tuscola puts down Macon Meridian 55-17

Tuscola left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Macon Meridian 55-17 during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Tuscola and Macon Meridian faced off on October 22, 2021 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Macon Meridian faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M and Tuscola took on Decatur St Teresa on October 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap
