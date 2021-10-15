No quarter given: Toledo Cumberland puts down Cerro Gordo 41-8

Toledo Cumberland controlled the action to earn a strong 41-8 win against Cerro Gordo in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Toledo Cumberland opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cerro Gordo through the first quarter.

Toledo Cumberland's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Cerro Gordo at the intermission.

Toledo Cumberland's control showed as it carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.