No quarter given: Stanford Olympia puts down St. Joseph-Ogden 60-28

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Stanford Olympia's performance in a 60-28 destruction of St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

Stanford Olympia opened with a 32-21 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

Stanford Olympia avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 28-7 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on October 21, Stanford Olympia faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and St Joseph-Ogden took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on October 21 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

