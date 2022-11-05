No quarter given: Stanford Olympia puts down St. Joseph-Ogden 60-28

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Stanford Olympia's performance in a 60-28 destruction of St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois high school football action on November 5.

Stanford Olympia opened with a 32-21 advantage over St. Joseph-Ogden through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

Stanford Olympia avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 28-7 stretch over the final quarter.

