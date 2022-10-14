No quarter given: St. Joseph-Ogden puts down Rantoul Township 57-14

St. Joseph-Ogden recorded a big victory over Rantoul Township 57-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 28-0 advantage over Rantoul Township through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense thundered in front for a 50-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans prevailed.

