No quarter given: St. Joseph-Ogden puts down Rantoul Township 57-14

St. Joseph-Ogden recorded a big victory over Rantoul Township 57-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 28-0 advantage over Rantoul Township through the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense thundered in front for a 50-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Eagles rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans prevailed.
