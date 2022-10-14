 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No quarter given: St. Joseph-Ogden puts down Rantoul Township 57-14

  • 0

St. Joseph-Ogden recorded a big victory over Rantoul Township 57-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.

St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 28-0 advantage over Rantoul Township through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense thundered in front for a 50-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Eagles rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans prevailed.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul Township squared off with October 15, 2021 at St Joseph-Ogden High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Rantoul Township faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Bloomington Central Catholic on September 30 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News