No quarter given: Riverton puts down Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 52-24

Riverton rolled past Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central for a comfortable 52-24 victory at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on October 1 in Illinois football action. .
Riverton's offense jumped to a 26-24 lead over Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
