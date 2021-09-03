No quarter given: Mahomet-Seymour puts down Effingham 37-7

Mahomet-Seymour offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Effingham with an all-around effort during this 37-7 victory on September 3 in Illinois football.
Mahomet-Seymour stomped on ahead of Effingham 16-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Mahomet-Seymour fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at Effingham's expense.
Mahomet-Seymour darted in front of Effingham 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.