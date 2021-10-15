 Skip to main content
No quarter given: Decatur St. Teresa puts down Shelbyville 42-6

Decatur St. Teresa showered the scoreboard with points to drown Shelbyville 42-6 at Shelbyville High on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 15-0 lead over Shelbyville.

The Bulldogs registered a 22-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Decatur St. Teresa stormed over Shelbyville when the fourth quarter began 29-6.

Recently on October 1 , Shelbyville squared up on Macon Meridian in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

