No quarter given: Decatur St. Teresa puts down Shelbyville 42-6

Decatur St. Teresa showered the scoreboard with points to drown Shelbyville 42-6 at Shelbyville High on October 15 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 15-0 lead over Shelbyville.
The Bulldogs registered a 22-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.
Decatur St. Teresa stormed over Shelbyville when the fourth quarter began 29-6.
