No quarter given: Catlin Salt Fork puts down Dwight 60-12

Catlin Salt Fork's river of points eventually washed away Dwight in a 60-12 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27. .

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

