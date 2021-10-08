No pain, no gain; Wilmington overcomes Lisle 31-14

Riding a wave of production, Wilmington dunked Lisle 31-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on September 24 , Lisle squared up on Coal City in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Wildcats opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.
The Wildcats kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.
Wilmington jumped over Lisle when the fourth quarter began 21-7.
