No pain, no gain; Wilmington overcomes Lisle 31-14

Riding a wave of production, Wilmington dunked Lisle 31-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Wildcats opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Wilmington jumped over Lisle when the fourth quarter began 21-7.

