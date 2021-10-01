No pain, no gain; Peoria Notre Dame overcomes Danville 36-16

Playing with a winning hand, Peoria Notre Dame trumped Danville 36-16 at Danville High on October 1 in Illinois football action.

Peoria Notre Dame opened with an 8-0 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 22-8 halftime margin at the Vikings' expense.

Peoria Notre Dame jumped over Danville 22-16 heading to the fourth quarter.

