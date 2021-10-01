 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain; Peoria Notre Dame overcomes Danville 36-16

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Peoria Notre Dame trumped Danville 36-16 at Danville High on October 1 in Illinois football action.

Peoria Notre Dame opened with an 8-0 advantage over Danville through the first quarter.

The Irish fought to a 22-8 halftime margin at the Vikings' expense.

Peoria Notre Dame jumped over Danville 22-16 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andy Dalton says knee is feeling better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News