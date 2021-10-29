No pain, no gain; Oak Lawn Richards overcomes Chicago Simeon 28-10

Saddled up and ready to go, Oak Lawn Richards spurred past Chicago Simeon 28-10 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Oak Lawn Richards and Chicago Simeon were both scoreless.

