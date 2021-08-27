No pain, no gain; Lisle overcomes Harvard 26-16

Stretched out and finally snapped, Lisle put just enough pressure on Harvard to earn a 26-16 victory in Illinois high school football on August 27.

The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Lions skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The Lions broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-0 lead over the Hornets.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.