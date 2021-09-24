 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain; Chicago Steinmetz overcomes Chicago Orr 28-14

  • 0

Chicago Steinmetz trucked Chicago Orr on the road to a 28-14 victory during this Illinois football game.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

In recent action on September 11, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Orr took on Chicago Payton College Prep on September 11 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Javon Smith 4-yd TD run to give NCHS a 21-0 lead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News