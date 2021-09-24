No pain, no gain; Chicago Steinmetz overcomes Chicago Orr 28-14

Chicago Steinmetz trucked Chicago Orr on the road to a 28-14 victory during this Illinois football game.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
In recent action on September 11, Chicago Steinmetz faced off against Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Orr took on Chicago Payton College Prep on September 11 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
