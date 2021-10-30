No pain, no gain; Arcola overcomes Winchester West Central Coop 31-12

Arcola tipped and eventually toppled Winchester West Central Coop 31-12 during this Illinois football game.
Arcola made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Winchester West Central Coop after the first quarter.
The Purple Riders' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
The Purple Riders' authority showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 15, Arcola faced off against Villa Grove-Heritage Coop and Winchester West Central Coop took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on October 15 at Winchester West Central Coop.
