No pain, no gain; Arcola overcomes Winchester West Central Coop 31-12

Arcola tipped and eventually toppled Winchester West Central Coop 31-12 during this Illinois football game.

Arcola made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Winchester West Central Coop after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

The Purple Riders' authority showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

