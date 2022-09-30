No pain, no gain: Arcola overcomes Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12

Arcola turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 28-12 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders opened a close 14-6 gap over the Storm at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Riders added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.

