No pain, no gain: Arcola overcomes Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 28-12

Arcola turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 28-12 win over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders opened a close 14-6 gap over the Storm at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Purple Riders added to their advantage with a 14-6 margin in the closing period.

The last time Arcola and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op played in a 59-20 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 16, Arcola squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

