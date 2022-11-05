 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No mercy: Rochester shuts down Breese Central in defensive masterpiece 42-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Breese Central on the scoreboard because Rochester wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout at Rochester High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Rochester jumped in front of Breese Central 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

