No mercy: Eureka shuts down Minonk Fieldcrest in defensive masterpiece 54-0

Eureka's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Minonk Fieldcrest 54-0 on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Eureka drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Minonk Fieldcrest after the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a towering 54-0 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

