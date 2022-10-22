No mercy: Chicago Westinghouse shuts down Chicago Brooks College Prep in defensive masterpiece 46-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Westinghouse proved that in blanking Chicago Brooks College Prep 46-0 on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Warriors registered a 33-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Eagles 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.