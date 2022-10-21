No mercy: Chicago Payton College Prep shuts down Chicago North Lawndale in defensive masterpiece 21-0

Chicago Payton College Prep's defense throttled Chicago North Lawndale, resulting in a 21-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on October 7, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago Little Village Lawndale and Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Crane on October 8 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
