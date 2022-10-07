No mercy: Chicago Mt. Carmel shuts down Burbank St. Laurence in defensive masterpiece 42-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Mt. Carmel proved that in blanking Burbank St. Laurence 42-0 on October 7 in Illinois football.
Last season, Chicago Mt Carmel and Burbank St Laurence faced off on October 8, 2021 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Mt Carmel took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on September 23 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.