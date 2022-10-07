No mercy: Chicago Mt. Carmel shuts down Burbank St. Laurence in defensive masterpiece 42-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Chicago Mt. Carmel proved that in blanking Burbank St. Laurence 42-0 on October 7 in Illinois football.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.