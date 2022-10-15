No mercy: Chicago Johnson College Prep shuts down Chicago Noble in defensive masterpiece 48-0

Chicago Johnson College Prep's defense throttled Chicago Noble, resulting in a 48-0 shutout at Chicago Johnson College Prep on October 15 in Illinois football action.
