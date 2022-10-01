No mercy: Chicago Academy shuts down Chicago Roosevelt in defensive masterpiece 34-0

Chicago Academy sent Chicago Roosevelt home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 34-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
Last season, Chicago Academy and Chicago Roosevelt faced off on September 11, 2021 at Chicago Roosevelt High School.
In recent action on September 22, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago Marine Military and Chicago Academy took on Chicago Prosser on September 23 at Chicago Academy High School.
