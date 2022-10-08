No mercy: Chicago Academy shuts down Chicago Marine Military in defensive masterpiece 53-0

Chicago Academy's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Chicago Marine Military 53-0 during this Illinois football game.
The last time Chicago Academy and Chicago Marine Military played in a 32-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.