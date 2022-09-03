Niles Notre Dame College Prep thumps Chicago St. Patrick in punishing decision 35-14

Niles Notre Dame College Prep stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 35-14 win over Chicago St. Patrick on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Niles Notre Dame College Prep moved in front of Chicago St. Patrick 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dons opened a towering 35-14 gap over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.