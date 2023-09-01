Niles Notre Dame knocked off Chicago St. Patrick 24-14 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Dons fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Shamrocks' expense.

Chicago St. Patrick fought back in the third quarter to make it 17-14.

The Dons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Niles Notre Dame and Chicago St Patrick played in a 35-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

