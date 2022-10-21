Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op's speedy start jolts Kansas Tri-County Coop 26-6

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 26-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop in Illinois high school football action on October 21.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op moved in front of Kansas Tri-County Coop 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Titans got within 12-6.

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op stormed to a 26-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

