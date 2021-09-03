 Skip to main content
Newton blazes victory trail past Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 50-6

Newton scored early and often in a 50-6 win over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop in Illinois high school football on September 3.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and fourth quarters.

Newton opened with a 50-6 advantage over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop through the first quarter.

