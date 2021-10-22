New Berlin pockets narrow victory over Pleasant Plains 32-24

New Berlin didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Pleasant Plains 32-24 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The start wasn't the problem for the Cardinals, who began with a 13-0 edge over the Pretzels through the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 16-12 at intermission over the Pretzels.

The Pretzels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 18-16 lead over the Cardinals.

New Berlin hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-8 advantage in the frame.

