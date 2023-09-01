New Berlin dominated Petersburg PORTA 48-6 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

New Berlin opened with a 7-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA through the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Bluejays at halftime.

New Berlin jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

