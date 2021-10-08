New Berlin edges Riverton in snug affair 19-12

New Berlin wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 19-12 victory over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 12-6 lead over the Pretzels heading to halftime locker room.

The Pretzels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-12 lead over the Hawks.

Conditioning showed as New Berlin outscored Riverton 6-0 in the final period.

