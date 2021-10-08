 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

New Berlin edges Riverton in snug affair 19-12

  • 0

New Berlin wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 19-12 victory over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 12-6 lead over the Pretzels heading to halftime locker room.

The Pretzels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-12 lead over the Hawks.

Conditioning showed as New Berlin outscored Riverton 6-0 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News