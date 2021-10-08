New Berlin edges Riverton in snug affair 19-12

New Berlin wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 19-12 victory over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory on October 8.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Hawks took a 12-6 lead over the Pretzels heading to halftime locker room.
The Pretzels broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-12 lead over the Hawks.
Conditioning showed as New Berlin outscored Riverton 6-0 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.