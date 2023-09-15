New Berlin's defense throttled Pittsfield, resulting in a 40-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Pretzels fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Saukees' expense.

New Berlin roared to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pretzels got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Pittsfield and New Berlin played in a 29-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Pittsfield faced off against Stanford Olympia and New Berlin took on Petersburg PORTA on Sept. 1 at Petersburg PORTA High School.

