Never a doubt: Tolono Unity breezes past Mt. Carmel 35-14

Tolono Unity showed top form to dominate Mt. Carmel during a 35-14 victory at Tolono Unity High on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Tolono Unity jumped ahead over Mt. Carmel when the fourth quarter began 22-7.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.

