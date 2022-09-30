Never a doubt: Toledo Cumberland breezes past Villa Grove 42-14

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toledo Cumberland showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Villa Grove 42-14 on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Toledo Cumberland drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Villa Grove after the first quarter.

The Pirates' offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove were both scoreless.

The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 14-7 in the last stanza.

In recent action on September 16, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Villa Grove took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on September 16 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For more, click here.

