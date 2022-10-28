 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Never a doubt: Quincy builds early lead, keeps it to stop Chatham Glenwood 49-42

  • 0

Quincy broke in front early and tripped Chatham Glenwood for a 49-42 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Quincy jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 35-19 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Chatham Glenwood climbed back to within 49-35.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans' spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on October 14, Chatham Glenwood squared off with Springfield in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News