Never a doubt: Quincy builds early lead, keeps it to stop Chatham Glenwood 49-42

Quincy broke in front early and tripped Chatham Glenwood for a 49-42 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Quincy jumped in front of Chatham Glenwood 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 35-19 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Chatham Glenwood climbed back to within 49-35.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Titans' spirited final-quarter performance.

