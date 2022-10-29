Never a doubt: Peoria breezes past Decatur MacArthur 62-14

Peoria earned its community's accolades after a 62-14 win over Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
Peoria jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lions opened a lopsided 40-8 gap over the Generals at the intermission.
Peoria thundered to a 62-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Peoria faced off against Normal West and Decatur MacArthur took on Normal University on October 14 at Normal University High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
