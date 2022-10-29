Never a doubt: Peoria breezes past Decatur MacArthur 62-14

Peoria earned its community's accolades after a 62-14 win over Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Peoria jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions opened a lopsided 40-8 gap over the Generals at the intermission.

Peoria thundered to a 62-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

