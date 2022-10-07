Never a doubt: Mahomet-Seymour breezes past Taylorville 58-6

Mahomet-Seymour lit up the scoreboard on October 7 to propel past Taylorville for a 58-6 victory at Mahomet-Seymour High on October 7 in Illinois football action

