Never a doubt: Mahomet-Seymour breezes past Taylorville 58-6

Mahomet-Seymour lit up the scoreboard on October 7 to propel past Taylorville for a 58-6 victory at Mahomet-Seymour High on October 7 in Illinois football action
In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.
