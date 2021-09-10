Nerve-racking affair ends with Wilmington on top of Coal City 10-7

Wilmington posted a tight 10-7 win over Coal City in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
Wilmington kept a 10-7 halftime margin at Coal City's expense.
Wilmington opened with a 3-0 advantage over Coal City through the first quarter.
