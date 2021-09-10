 Skip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Wilmington on top of Coal City 10-7

  • Updated
  • 0

Wilmington posted a tight 10-7 win over Coal City in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on August 27 , Coal City squared up on Morris in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

Wilmington kept a 10-7 halftime margin at Coal City's expense.

Wilmington opened with a 3-0 advantage over Coal City through the first quarter.

