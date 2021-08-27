Nerve-racking affair ends with Springfield on top of Chatham Glenwood 39-36

A sigh of relief filled the air in Springfield's locker room after Friday's 39-36 win against Chatham Glenwood in Illinois high school football action on August 27.

The Senators jumped in front of the Titans 39-28 going into the fourth quarter.

The Senators' offense jumped to an 18-14 lead over the Titans at halftime.

The Senators drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.

