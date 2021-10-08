Nerve-racking affair ends with Pekin on top of Metamora 35-28

Pekin poked just enough holes in Metamora's defense to garner a taut 35-28 victory in Illinois high school football on October 8.

The Redbirds authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Dragons 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Metamora took a 22-14 lead over Pekin heading to the intermission locker room.

Metamora darted a tight margin over Pekin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Dragons, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.