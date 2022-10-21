Nerve-racking affair ends with Clinton on top of Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 28-20

Clinton poked just enough holes in Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op's defense to garner a taut, 28-20 victory on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and second quarters, with no one scoring.
Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op had a 20-13 edge on Clinton at the beginning of the final quarter.
The Maroons pulled off a stirring 15-0 final quarter to trip the Redskins.
In recent action on October 7, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Warrensburg-Latham on October 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For more, click here.
