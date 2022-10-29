Needlepoint: Tuscola sews up Mt. Sterling Brown County in slim triumph 20-18

Tuscola poked just enough holes in Mt. Sterling Brown County's defense to garner a taut, 20-18 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Sterling Brown County, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Tuscola through the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 16-14 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Tuscola broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-16 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County.

The Hornets narrowed the gap 2-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.