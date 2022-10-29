 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Needlepoint: Tuscola sews up Mt. Sterling Brown County in slim triumph 20-18

  • 0

Tuscola poked just enough holes in Mt. Sterling Brown County's defense to garner a taut, 20-18 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Sterling Brown County, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Tuscola through the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 16-14 advantage over the Warriors at the half.

Tuscola broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-16 lead over Mt. Sterling Brown County.

The Hornets narrowed the gap 2-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on October 14, Tuscola squared off with Warrensburg-Latham in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News