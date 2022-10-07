Needlepoint: Oak Park Fenwick sews up Chicago St. Patrick in slim triumph 36-27

Oak Park Fenwick walked the high-wire before edging Chicago St. Patrick 36-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Friars opened a modest 29-21 gap over the Shamrocks at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Friars put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Shamrocks 7-6 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.