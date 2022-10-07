Needlepoint: Oak Park Fenwick sews up Chicago St. Patrick in slim triumph 36-27

Oak Park Fenwick walked the high-wire before edging Chicago St. Patrick 36-27 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Friars opened a modest 29-21 gap over the Shamrocks at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
The Friars put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Shamrocks 7-6 in the last stanza.
