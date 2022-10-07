Needlepoint: Maroa-Forsyth sews up Williamsville in slim triumph 24-20

Yes, Maroa-Forsyth looked relaxed while edging Williamsville, but no autographs please after its 24-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 7-6 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.
The Bullets came from behind to grab the advantage 13-10 at halftime over the Trojans.
Williamsville enjoyed a 20-10 lead over Maroa-Forsyth to start the final quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 24-20 scoring margin.
Last season, Williamsville and Maroa-Forsyth faced off on September 24, 2021 at Williamsville High School.
